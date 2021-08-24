iHeartRadio

WATCH: Edmontonian spotted stopping to walk blind woman across street

@radioyeg on twitter

Just a little positivity to hit you in the feels after a few days of darkened weather. Hopefully this video that has begun circulating online via social media will brighten your day!

If you know who this man is, please let us know! We would love to chat with him. 

Will this inspire you to do a random act of kindness today? 

