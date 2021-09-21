WATCH: Family Guy releases covid-19 vaccine PSA
Family Guy released a covid-19 PSA the other night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
It's almost like they know their audience a little too well. Seth and the team must hope that once this circulates online people will file this under doing their own research... I mean it is just another video they saw online, so I don't see why not!
A new Family Guy COVID-19 PSA just aired during Jimmy Kimmel Live! pic.twitter.com/vr9iJ205aQ— animatedplus (@animatedplus) September 21, 2021