iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

WATCH: Family Guy releases covid-19 vaccine PSA

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Family Guy released a covid-19 PSA the other night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It's almost like they know their audience a little too well. Seth and the team must hope that once this circulates online people will file this under doing their own research... I mean it is just another video they saw online, so I don't see why not! 

12

Contests