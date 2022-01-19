WATCH: First look at New ‘Lord of The Rings’ Series Mariah VIA : lotronprime WOW - look out middle earthers, a whole new adaptation of hobbit tales is coming to Prime TV! The first trailer just dropped for ‘The Rings of Power’, it’s coming this September! - @mariah.mae View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@lotronprime) The Hobbits are going to Calgary THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY. THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY. THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY! THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY. THEY'RE TAKING THE HOBBITS TO CALGARY. Ottawa Woman Criticized for Taking Casual Selfie with Her Own Sinking Vehicle Lady - not the time nor place You can get FREE popcorn from Cineplex in Canada this week WEDNESDAY TO BE SPECIFIC MY DUDES... AND HERE IS WHY! WATCH: Roads are so icy in Edmonton even sanding trucks are sliding Y I K E S. I really hope the next few days if you don't need to drive you aren't out there driving. I can only imagine what it will be like as the temperatures continue to drop. Netflix raising it's prices in Canada... Again The streaming service will be hiking up the pricing plans in Canada and the US. Here are the details we have so far on the planned increase in cost for the streaming service. You can see a Giant Mammoth at Edmonton's Deep Freeze Festival Here is a perfect date night for out and about in Edmonton. If you are in YEG and you're looking for a date idea. This would be a really good date idea in Edmonton. Iconic Asian Cuisine Chain ‘P.F. Chang’s’ Opening in Edmonton Say no more - I am SO EXCITED What is a Wordle? - Explained This game is taking over all my social media feeds so I searched far and wide and found a YouTube video to explain it. WATCH: 3 Part Kanye West Documentary ‘jeen-Yuhs’ Coming to Netflix Apparently this took over 20 years to complete 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your Debt Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness! Win Your Way in to Straight No Chaser!