Watch: First 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer Just Dropped!
There's been a lot of hype around the reboot Space Jam: A New Legacy featuring LeBron James in the main role.
Check out the wicked cast of characters and pop culture references.
The film is set to release this summer July 16th, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max.
Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7KOEPJP06i— Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 3, 2021