WATCH: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer dropped this week

The new Ghostbusters Trailer dropped on Tuesday and it looks decent. It’s coming out to theatres in November.

He came out here for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/MGwhEbyqAW — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) July 27, 2021

Probably not one I would watch in the theatres personally it’s more of an at home in my pajamas kind of vibe for me but I do love Paul Rudd and I think it’s super cool that it was filmed in Alberta in Calgary, Drumheller, Crossfield, The Village of Beiseker and Fort MacLeod. So when you watch it make sure to check out that Berta scenery!

- Katie Stanners