WATCH: Giant bug in house tempts man to set house on fire
That is a big big nope from me! No thank you no thank you no thank you. This video will make your skin crawl 1000% - like what! Can you believe it, what would you do?
Now I dont feel like visiting Texas anymore...
"If I can give y’all any advice from this situation is it’s okay to fold under pressure. I ain’t turned a light off in the crib YET. Side note I’m getting the hell outa Austin TX"
I almost had set the crib on fire yesterday….Y’all wouldn’t believe what I found in my daughters room dawg. I just spent a 50ball at Lowe’s on everything pest control. I found where it came in and sealed every window in the crib and some. pic.twitter.com/iAoN7uWYsY— Miami Vice II (@VickGlaze) July 27, 2021