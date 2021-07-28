iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
27°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

WATCH: Giant bug in house tempts man to set house on fire

@VickGlaze

That is a big big nope from me! No thank you no thank you no thank you. This video will make your skin crawl 1000% - like what! Can you believe it, what would you do? 

Now I dont feel like visiting Texas anymore...

"If I can give y’all any advice from this situation is it’s okay to fold under pressure. I ain’t turned a light off in the crib YET. Side note I’m getting the hell outa Austin TX"

 

12

Contests