Watch: Herd of Horses Escapes Flooding in Merritt BC

https://www.facebook.com/henry.chillihitzia.1/videos/608302763750765

There have been hundreds of evacuations these past two days from residents affected by the lower mainland BC flooding. A life threatening mudslide is setting off mass flooding and devastation to farmland residents and residential home owners. 

 

However this video is making its rounds from Merritt BC - it shows the reality of many livestock owners trying to save their animals from this natural disaster. Take a look at how this herd of horses narrowly escapes. 

 @mariah.mae

 

