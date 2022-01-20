iHeartRadio

Watch: Hip-Hop Legends in Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Teaser Trailer

VIA : youtube

If you aren’t absolutely FLOORED by this stacked halftime show, just get out. Last year's NFL Super Bowl was certainly incredible with having The Weeknd as the headliner, the Canadian R&B singer put on an incredible show. But this year seems like it’ll forever be unmatched. The Super Bowl LVI will welcome hip hop & rap moguls of the industry, these 5 performers paved the way for many artists today. It’s only about time that they came together for this iconic event. 

 

Take a look at the teaser trailer featuring artists, Eminmen, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and of course, Dr. Dre. - @mariah.mae 

 

 

