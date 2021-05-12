iHeartRadio

WATCH: Inside a nearly $3,000,000 mansion in Edmonton - 7 bathrooms

Propertygrams

5 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, you're going to want to watch the tour inside this Edmonton home! I will never be able to afford a home like this... Guess I will just watch this video and daydream. 

