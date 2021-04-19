WATCH: Inside look tour at Fantasyland Hotel's most unique rooms Ty Jordan YouTube: Lavish Retreats Ever wondered what it was like inside those Hotel rooms here in West Edmonton Mall? This video provides an in depth look! I have never been inside the Fantasyland Hotel and have always wanted to stay there! This video is as close as I will get probably get for a while... The space room is SO COOL! Watch: Marvel Drops Trailer for 'Shang Chi & The Legend of the 10 Rings' This is apparently only going to be available in THEATRES. God I can’t wait to go back to movie theatres…. New Dog Park in the Works for Ice District in Downtown YEG There's going to be an off-leash park in the Ice District for your four-legged friends. Look at Prince Philip’s Pimped Out Land Rover Hearse Prince Philip definitely rode to Windsor Castle - his final resting place - in style. Contests Virgin Radio's 60K 3-Way PICK THE HITS! Share Your #Edmowood Pic and You Could Win $1,000!