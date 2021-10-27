WATCH: Iron Chef turns KD into a gourmet meal Ty Jordan Iron Chef Dad Turns Mac 'n' Cheese Gourmet. Jet Bent-Lee on YouTube Ok you clicked on this, get ready to watch something awesome! I would love to try and do something like this but the steps involved... Much too many. Usually I would just add some cheese strings to KD to make it better but this is next level. Air Canada is Offering Self Administered COVID-19 Travel Test Kits When you’re coming back into Canada from your trip, instead of hunting down a clinic for a test while on your vacay, pack this in your bag ahead of time! Yoga and tacos event happening in Edmonton What is a better way to finish a yoga session? Some tacos! I am always sooooo hungry after a yoga session so I think this would be perfect! Alec Baldwin releases twitter statement Following the terrible incident that seemingly has encapsulated Hollywood and the entire World heading into this weekend. WATCH: Uncharted gets first trailer | Tom Holland Fortune favors the bold. Watch the official trailer for #UnchartedMovie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. Flair Airlines adding 11 new non-stop flights from YEG Flair Airlines is adding a new aircraft to it's Edmonton Base and announced it will be adding 11 new non-stop flights from the Edmonton International Airport. VIDEO: Set tour of HBO's The Last Of Us in Edmonton High quality video set tour of The Last of Us shooting in Edmonton. The video covers the main areas of the shoot and is worth checking out at a breezy 6 minute-ish run time! Edmonton Boy with Autism Gains Community Support with Yard Care Business Terrell Julien is capturing the hearts of Edmontonians with his self made business ventures. Watch: Listen to Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ Voice in New Trailer I think he’s going to be my new favourite Batman It's Municipal Election Day in Edmonton today Here's what you need to know about the municipal election day in Edmonton today. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests 104.9 Virgin Radio's Heads or Fails The $20K Ultimate Home Furniture Makeover Courtesy of Konto Furniture Win Tickets To See JoJo