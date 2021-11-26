iHeartRadio

WATCH: Is this footage of a UFO over Edmonton last night?

Nathan Anderson Unsplash

To be honest I am not scared or really a believer of ghosts but aliens however. Well that scares me pretty good. This video actually kind of gives me some chills, lets hope we get some answers on it. 

The video comes via reddit user MushroomMoney8288 if the embed below doesnt work try this link here: https://imgur.com/a/N1mLASC

Discussion on what was seen in the sky last night originated on a post entitled Weird flying objects above Edmonton. Did anyone see it? 

Several users/ Edmontonians described seeing orange objects in the sky moving around with each other. The video embedded below has an object moving uncharacteristically above the left tree but we do not see an orange glow captured on camera. Did anyone else see anything like this? 

 
