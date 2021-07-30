Watch: Lady Gaga stars in ‘House of GUCCI’ VIA : MGM / youtube The hype for House of GUCCI is finally here! After we received a teaser movie poster from Lady Gaga yesterday, the official trailer dropped only hours after. ] View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) Now here’s what shocked me the most in this trailer, (no it’s not how great Gaga’s accent is) Jared Leto is somehow a character in this movie. He is completely transformed. Watch below! Looks like we’ll see this bad boy in theatres in November. - @mariah.mae View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Gucci Movie (@houseofguccimovie) WATCH: Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is Getting a Biopic (Trailer) The Queen of Soul and international household name, the angelic Aretha Franklin's story is being told. Tokyo 2020 Olympics Turned SmartPhones into Medals Every medal is like a little piece of Japan. Gotta see it: Edmonton Elks unveil championship belt Joey Moss award It is a championship belt in the style of professional wrestling. Something Joey loved dearly, and never failed to show! They also unveiled the first winner. What do you think of the design? Sunflower Fields Forever - Where to Frolic in AB this Long Weekend Sunflowers just make ya feel warm inside, don't they? Video: Canada’s Olympic Women's Rugby Team spotted Sporting Orange in Game Women’s Rugby 7’s is currently DOMINATING on the field, and also subtly showing their unified support for out Indigenous community WATCH: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer dropped this week The New Ghostbusters: AFterlife Trailer dropped on Tuesday and is coming out this Fall. Edmonton’s Already Missing Ethan Bear after Trade Edmonton mourns the NHL trade of defenseman Ethan Bear. Quarantine to be phased out - new AB covid-19 rules coming Get the breakdown of the covid 19 changes coming to Alberta in about 60 seconds. Quarantine and isolation rules will be changing. It affects us all. Here is what you need to know. WATCH: Giant bug in house tempts man to set house on fire That is a big big nope from me! No thank you no thank you no thank you. This video will make your skin crawl 1000% - like what! Can you believe it, what would you do? 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests PLUS Up Your Summer with Virgin Radio Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! Win Your Way in to Salt N Pepa & Kardinal Offishall!