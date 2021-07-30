iHeartRadio

Watch: Lady Gaga stars in ‘House of GUCCI’

VIA : MGM / youtube

The hype for House of GUCCI is finally here! After we received a teaser movie poster from Lady Gaga yesterday, the official trailer dropped only hours after. 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

 

 

Now here’s what shocked me the most in this trailer, (no it’s not how great Gaga’s accent is) Jared Leto is somehow a character in this movie. He is completely transformed. 

Watch below! Looks like we’ll see this bad boy in theatres in November.  - @mariah.mae

