Watch: Listen to Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ Voice in New Trailer VIA : youtube This movie release date has been pushed back due to Covid but now that we’re FINALLY seeing the full trailer, I am beyond excited. via GIPHY Robert Pattinson alongside Zoe Kravitz is the power duo we all need. Take a look below! - @mariah.mae It's Municipal Election Day in Edmonton today Here's what you need to know about the municipal election day in Edmonton today. Get a Peachy Photo with this Juicy Masterpiece In the Oliver community, they've gotten together to paint a crosswalk that will remind drivers to slow down for pedestrians while also looking gorgeous! Edmonton set for colder winter but snowless Halloween? It looks like over here in Western Canada we are set for a colder winter once again. Oh joy, oh good. Aren't we all excited for this? The deafening sound of silence is settling in. Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada A survey was recently done to find out the top 5 ski resorts in the county by Condé Nast Traveler and Alberta made the list! Fairmont Banff Springs Hosting Haunted Halloween Event To be honest the Banff Springs hotel is creepy as is, you toss in Halloween night with that place and you’re sure to have the heebie-jeebies Watch: ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Documentary Drops Tomorrow I am so about these Hollywood documentaries lately QR Code will be the only way to verify vaccine status in November The province has announced it’s moving to the QR Code for proof of vaccination. As of November 15th it will be the only way to verify someone's vaccine status LISTEN: Alex wins 'Who Wants To Be A Thousandaire' An absolute buzzer beater answer seals it and Alex is the city of Edmonton's newest Thousandaire!!! Incredible stuff Alex people were cheering for you on the texts! WATCH: SCREAM is back - see the new trailer now What's your favourite scary movie? 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests 104.9 Virgin Radio's Heads or Fails The $20K Ultimate Home Furniture Makeover Courtesy of Konto Furniture Win Your Way In To Shawn Mendes!