Watch: Love, Death & Robots Vol. 2 Shows an Animated Michael B. Jordan
If you were able to sit through the gut wrenching mind bending first season of Love Death and Robots.... Let’s see if you can withstand volume 2!
At first glance of this trailer, I can already see different styles of animation hidden in the fast paced anthology, it’s looking packed with so many different tales and timelines! Take a look below and keep an eye out for a very quick glimpse of what seems to be an animated Michael B. Jordan…. - @mariah.mae