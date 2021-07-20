iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
16°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

WATCH: 'Love is Blind’ Reunion Special coming out this month

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlIqDt75eUM

 

I feel like this show was never supposed to be as big as it was but turns out we loved it!

Love is Blind: After the Altar will feature the cast from the shows first season and drops to Netflix on July 28th.

It’s going to be a 3 part series. Here’s the trailer:

 

 

I’m looking forward to a Season 2 with a new cast which is apparently coming before the end of 2021. Until then I’ll take what I can get and I will for sure watch Jessica cry on camera again.

- Katie Stanners

 

12

Contests