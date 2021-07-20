WATCH: 'Love is Blind’ Reunion Special coming out this month

I feel like this show was never supposed to be as big as it was but turns out we loved it!

Love is Blind: After the Altar will feature the cast from the shows first season and drops to Netflix on July 28 th .

It’s going to be a 3 part series. Here’s the trailer:

I’m looking forward to a Season 2 with a new cast which is apparently coming before the end of 2021. Until then I’ll take what I can get and I will for sure watch Jessica cry on camera again.