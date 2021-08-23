WATCH: Marmot Basin gets it's first snowfall of the season
Perhaps it is finally time to go and get those skis shined up?
While you're at it of course get a stick of Juicy Fruit maybe? I hear the taste moves ya!
No date yet as to when they will open but snowfall one at Marmot Basin is in the books. Take a look below, are you excited?
❄❄ Time to tune your skis and snowboards because the first snowfall of the season has arrived! A sign of good things to come! #canadianrockies #skiseason #skiing pic.twitter.com/03M3vTTyIl— Marmot Basin (@MarmotBasin) August 23, 2021