Watch: Marvel Drops Trailer for 'Shang Chi & The Legend of the 10 Rings'
First off, I can’t begin to explain how stacked of a cast this is. Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu & Awkwafina as the two main characters, other familiar faces are the famous Michelle Yeoh, and Ronny Chieng. Yeoh, Chieng & Awkwafina are all reuniting from their filming of the 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians. Marvel Studios has already stated this film is planned for release in THEATRES this fall! Take a look!
- @mariah.mae