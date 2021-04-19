iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Watch: Marvel Drops Trailer for 'Shang Chi & The Legend of the 10 Rings'

VIA: youtube / marvel entertainment

 

First off, I can’t begin to explain how stacked of a cast this is. Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu & Awkwafina as the two main characters, other familiar faces are the famous Michelle Yeoh, and Ronny Chieng. Yeoh, Chieng & Awkwafina are all reuniting from their filming of the 2018 film, Crazy Rich Asians. Marvel Studios has already stated this film is planned for release in THEATRES this fall! Take a look! 

 

 - @mariah.mae 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina)

 

 

Contests