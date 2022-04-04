iHeartRadio

Watch: New Documentary on the Toxic Culture of Abercrombie & Fitch

VIA : @netflix

This whole trailer really took me back to my Junior High / High School days, where I so badly wanted to own a A&F tee-shirt or hoodie. The feeling of walking into this store was so oddly intimidating, like the whole time you’re wondering if you’re COOL enough, or THIN enough to wear the ridiculously low rise jeans they sold. 

 

The documentary “White HOT” tells the story of the feeling I just described, associated with the Abercrombie brand. Apparently I’m not alone in recalling the daunting, and almost menacing, shopping experience these stores posed. From the toxic marketing of shirtless extremely in shape dudes - to the overpowering cloud of perfume you had to combat upon entry. The preppy white elitism, and success behind the power brand Abercrombie & Fitch - is finally getting exposed.  - @mariah.mae 

