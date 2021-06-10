Watch: New Full Length Trailer for ‘Space Jam’ A Legacy VIA : youtube I am so pumped to see this in theatres! Mark July 15th on your calendar, Lebron’s on the big screen! via GIPHY Take a look at this longer extended trailer, we see what looks like a WHOLE NEW Looney Tunes world, a longer look at Zendaya as Lola Bunny too! Plus who are these new evil “Mon-star” type creatures on the other team? I’m so curious... - @mariah.mae When to See Indigenous and Pride Exhibits at Art Gallery of AB Let's celebrate the wonderful Indigenous People and Pride together! Physically distant, of course! DARK by Fort Edmonton Park returning this Fall Are you ready to get spooked again? Give your friends the heads up that they are going to be holding on to your shirts again! DARK is back baby and we can't wait to see what horrors they drum up! St. Albert Home features Mini Local ‘Blockbuster’ for Community We’ve seen the mini local libraries where you can check out novels, how about checking out your favourite flicks DVD style? Contests Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! PICK THE HITS!