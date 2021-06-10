iHeartRadio

Watch: New Full Length Trailer for ‘Space Jam’ A Legacy

VIA : youtube

 

I am so pumped to see this in theatres! Mark July 15th on your calendar, Lebron’s on the big 

screen! 

 

via GIPHY

 

Take a look at this longer extended trailer, we see what looks like a WHOLE NEW Looney Tunes world, a longer look at Zendaya as Lola Bunny too! Plus who are these new evil “Mon-star” type creatures on the other team? I’m so curious...

 

- @mariah.mae

