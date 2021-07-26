WATCH: New Trailer is out for Dexter Revival and confirms release date

Dexter is returning after a decade away. Fans were not impressed with how the original series ended with the Miami Police officers that never figured out he was a serial killer even though there were so many obvious clues.

The show picks up 10years later with Dexter Morgan living in Iron Lake under a new alias.

Deb Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) and Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow) will also show up this season somehow. Maybe flashbacks? Ghosts? Who knows!

Dexter: New Blood returns this fall on November 7th and honestly I can’t wait! I think it’s going to be good.

- Katie Stanners