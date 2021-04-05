Watch: Owen Wilson Stars Alongside Tom Hiddleston in New ‘Loki’ Series
Tom Hiddleston is returning as the Norse god “Loki” in the new Marvel series coming to Disney + June 11th! This is going to be a wicked story outside of any of the Thor movies we’ve seen, this’ll be a different adaptation to a whole new timeline of Loki's own mischief adventures.
PLUS who doesn’t want to see Owen Wilson back in a Hollywood production, this is a pretty unique role for him! Take a look at the trailer below. - @mariah.mae