Watch: Paul Rudd behind the scenes Sexiest Man Alive shoot

Well now you get it in video form!

Now that he's officially sexy, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021, Paul Rudd, anticipates his life changing "a lot." "I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan," he says. "And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that.