WATCH: People in Russia line up to get McDonalds before it closes!

2022-03-09 - McDonalds Line

McDonalds & Coca Cola are among the latest companies to announce their plans to pull out of Russia. Luckily, giving people a heads up at least gave them time to all run out for that last set of nugs.

To be fair, who wouldn’t react the same way to that news?

If you’d like to support Ukraine, you can donate through the Canadian Red Cross

