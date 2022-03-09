WATCH: People in Russia line up to get McDonalds before it closes!
McDonalds & Coca Cola are among the latest companies to announce their plans to pull out of Russia. Luckily, giving people a heads up at least gave them time to all run out for that last set of nugs.
VIDEO from #Moscow tonight at a McDonalds drive through after the fast food chain said it was pulling out of #Russia. The line of cars stretched almost a half mile. #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #Russia #Putin #UkraineInvasion #Russians pic.twitter.com/i9Ftd3X7HG— raging545 (@raging545) March 8, 2022