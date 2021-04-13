WATCH: Popcorn salad is the new viral food trend, not a joke Ty Jordan IMAGE VIA FOOD NETWORK And this is how to make it I guess... Molly Yeh of the Food Network shared her recipe on how to make CRUNCHY SNAP PEA POPCORN SALAD... Yes it uses actual popcorn... Are you going to give it a go? Patios popping up on 104th st in Edmonton need support To coincide with the new restrictions put in place! It is downtown dining week after all! Go out and give these patios some support YEG! EPS respond to a number of collisions after Saturday storm in YEG Are your winter tires off already? For the first time ever La Pizza Week is coming La Pizza Week is brought to us by the same team that brings in the La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week Festivals across Canada and it's coming up in May! Contests Virgin Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your Debt PICK THE HITS! Share Your #Edmowood Pic and You Could Win $1,000!