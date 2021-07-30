iHeartRadio

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

WATCH: Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is Getting a Biopic (Trailer)

mgm

 

Jennifer Hudson lends her incredible all-powerful voice and acting chops to portray one of the most influential women in music of all time. 

Other notable members of the cast are Forest Whitaker, Mary J Blige, Marlon Wayans, Titus Burgess and Audra McDonald.

This film is set to be released August 13th in U.S. and Canada. 

