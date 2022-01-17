iHeartRadio

WATCH: Roads are so icy in Edmonton even sanding trucks are sliding

@Aman5ingh

Y I K E S. I really hope the next few days if you don't need to drive you aren't out there driving. I can only imagine what it will be like as the temperatures continue to drop.

Shout out to city trucks, road workers, delivery drivers, etc... Anyone who is working through this. Wow. Stay safe out there.

Take a look at this close call in the video below...

