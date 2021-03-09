iHeartRadio

Watch: Shania Twain Joins TikTok and Teases New Music

VIA: @shaniatwain

 

Shania Twain is making a phenomenal entrance to the TikTok world, this video made me want to get up and dance in 0.8 seconds. 

 

 

via GIPHY

 

She looks happier than ever dancing out to the beach, flip to the next video and she’s teasing NEW MUSIC! 

 

- @mariah.mae 

 

@shaniatwain

LET’S GO GIRLS 💪😘 #letsgogirls #whenwomenwin #wearehere

♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! - Shania Twain

 

@shaniatwain

In new music mode 😘 ##wearehere ##letsgogirls ##whenwomenwin

♬ original sound - Shania Twain

 

 

@shaniatwain

I’ve made a playlist for ##IWD 🎶 Go to camera mode and press sounds at the top to check it out! ##whenwomenwin ##wearehere ##thankstoher @lizzo ❤️

♬ Juice - Lizzo

 

 

 

 

