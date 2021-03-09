Watch: Shania Twain Joins TikTok and Teases New Music
Shania Twain is making a phenomenal entrance to the TikTok world, this video made me want to get up and dance in 0.8 seconds.
She looks happier than ever dancing out to the beach, flip to the next video and she’s teasing NEW MUSIC!
LET’S GO GIRLS 💪😘 #letsgogirls #whenwomenwin #wearehere♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! - Shania Twain
@shaniatwain
In new music mode 😘 ##wearehere ##letsgogirls ##whenwomenwin♬ original sound - Shania Twain
I’ve made a playlist for ##IWD 🎶 Go to camera mode and press sounds at the top to check it out! ##whenwomenwin ##wearehere ##thankstoher @lizzo ❤️♬ Juice - Lizzo