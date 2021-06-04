Watch Sheep Graze at this Edmonton Area Farm

If you’ve heard that sheep are sometimes used to cut the grass in certain spots around #YEG, then you heard right.

Fort Saskatchewan has a few working sheep that are very talented, and you can even go and watch them work!

The Sheep Grazing Program in Fort Saskatchewan has kept the flock busy for over 30 years, and they make great company.

Click HERE for stuff to know for your visit (Including COVID-19 guidelines), and the best ways to interact with the sheep!





They usually graze at 10006 - 100 Ave, Fort Saskatchewan

June 2 to Sept 4, 12:30 - 8pm