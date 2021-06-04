iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
11°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Watch Sheep Graze at this Edmonton Area Farm

tanner-yould-nbklTnbXZ68-unsplash

 

If you’ve heard that sheep are sometimes used to cut the grass in certain spots around #YEG, then you heard right. 

Fort Saskatchewan has a few working sheep that are very talented, and you can even go and watch them work! 

The Sheep Grazing Program in Fort Saskatchewan has kept the flock busy for over 30 years, and they make great company. 

Click HERE for stuff to know for your visit (Including COVID-19 guidelines), and the best ways to interact with the sheep!

 

They usually graze at 10006 - 100 Ave, Fort Saskatchewan

June 2 to Sept 4, 12:30 - 8pm

Contests