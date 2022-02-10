iHeartRadio

Watch: Snoop Dogg, Jason Bateman, Kevin Hart & More in 2022 Super Bowl Ads

VIA : youtube

 

Ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl LVI, we’re getting a sneak peak at all of the great celebrity packed Super Bowl ads! 

 

Besides the legendary HipHop superstar halftime show we’ll be getting, we’re also getting some hilarious & creative commercials. Take a look!

 

Take a look! - @mariah.mae  

 

