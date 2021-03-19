Watch 'Snow Warrior' Short Film Made in Edmonton for Free Kat https://youtu.be/EANM9tQCPa0 Can you imagine being that person braving the cold and biking outside in Edmonton winters? Well, there's a group of people in Edmonton who are used to being chilled to the bone. In 'Snow Warrior', the locally-made documentary short follows a close-knit group of bike couriers in Edmonton who brave the cold day in and day out. In particular, the doc follows Mariah Hoy, the only female courier in about 20 couriers in Edmonton. They show in the documentary just how difficult the job can be, dealing with the aggressive Edmonton drivers whom have a vendetta against cyclists. The film came out in 2018 as part of the Edmonton International Film Festival, but now you can watch it for free online! WATCH: NCAA Women's team share their weight room vs mens That isn't even a weight room. That is just a stack of weights like come on - what is this!?!! WATCH: Vancouver Woman shares her encounter of being followed A woman posted to social media about being followed for 40 minutes in downtown Vancouver. She takes videos of him following behind her and eventually joins a group of people at a skatepark saying this man is following me. Where to Find the Giant Glowing Humanoid Sculptures Downtown These glowing beautiful beings are there for a purpose. Contests Virgin Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your Debt PICK THE HITS! Win Your Way In to Ryland James Livestream!