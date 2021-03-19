iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
11°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Watch 'Snow Warrior' Short Film Made in Edmonton for Free

snowarior

Can you imagine being that person braving the cold and biking outside in Edmonton winters?

Well, there's a group of people in Edmonton who are used to being chilled to the bone. 

In 'Snow Warrior', the locally-made documentary short follows a close-knit group of bike couriers in Edmonton who brave the cold day in and day out. 

In particular, the doc follows Mariah Hoy, the only female courier in about 20 couriers in Edmonton. 

They show in the documentary just how difficult the job can be, dealing with the aggressive Edmonton drivers whom have a vendetta against cyclists. 

The film came out in 2018 as part of the Edmonton International Film Festival, but now you can watch it for free online!

Contests