WATCH: St.Albert break in caught on camera

If you have any info about this man please contact the authorities.
The initial facebook post from Bobby McGugan reads:
PSA! Went outside this AM and noticed my truck was gone. Initial thought was that my buddy’s were playing a bday prank on me (would have been hilarious), but that wasn’t the case. Cam footage revealed that this wonderful gentleman had entered my house at 6:11AM (in St. Albert, Akinsdale neighbourhood). He grabbed my keys and all the cash out of my wallet on the kitchen island, and was back out my door in under a minute without me being aware. I was home when this happened, in my bedroom. Appears to be armed as well, what do u think that is? Very grateful that everyone under my roof was unharmed and that an altercation didn’t take place. Lost my truck, golf clubs and some peace of mind; but could have been much worse. Keep your doors locked always! Please share!