Watch: Star Studded Cast in “Don’t Look UP” Trailer
I can’t decipher what sort of movie this is going to be…. I guarantee you’ll feel the same way after watching this new Netflix trailer.
Leonardo Dicaprio is pulling it off again with what is sure to be a gut wrenching role. And of course we can’t deny the immediate awesome-ness of him and Jennifer Lawrence working together. The overall vibes I’m getting from this movie is a bizarre dark comedy.
I was incredibly surprised to see Jonah Hill & Meryl Streep in this trailer. There’s a few more familiar faces in this snippet, take a look at “DON’T LOOK UP”. - @mariah.mae