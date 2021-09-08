iHeartRadio

Watch: Star Studded Cast in “Don’t Look UP” Trailer

VIA : Netflix / Youtube

I can’t decipher what sort of movie this is going to be…. I guarantee you’ll feel the same way after watching this new Netflix trailer.

Leonardo Dicaprio is pulling it off again with what is sure to be a gut wrenching role. And of course we can’t deny the immediate awesome-ness of him and Jennifer Lawrence working together. The overall vibes I’m getting from this movie is a bizarre dark comedy. 

I was incredibly surprised to see Jonah Hill & Meryl Streep in this trailer. There’s a few more familiar faces in this snippet, take a look at “DON’T LOOK UP”.  -  @mariah.mae

 

 

 

