iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-1°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

WATCH: The Best of April Fools 2022

2022-04-01 -April Fools

There are a LOT of April Fools Pranks for you to sift through online today, but here are the best ones we’ve seen. Have a good one that we missed? Let us know!

Tim Hortons - Double Double Dryer Sheets

Westjet - WestJetX

Troubled Monk - Troubled Milk

Lego - Smart Bricks

Canadian Space Agency - Merch

7/11 - Mini Gulp

Hellman’s - Butterfinger Mayo

The Bay - Bae Days

Little Tikes - My First Cubicle

Oh and this one definitely isn’t a prank, just a good ol’ Announcement from Nic Cage.

Cmon.

Click it.

12

Contests