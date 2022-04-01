WATCH: The Best of April Fools 2022

There are a LOT of April Fools Pranks for you to sift through online today, but here are the best ones we’ve seen. Have a good one that we missed? Let us know!

Tim Hortons - Double Double Dryer Sheets

Introducing Tims' all-new line of Double Double Coffee scented dryer sheets! Throw one in the dryer on a 20-minute cycle (for maximum freshness), and you’ll be smelling so good, people will do a double double take. ☕ pic.twitter.com/G1R6vMaYpu — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) April 1, 2022

Westjet - WestJetX

We’re taking our commitment to affordable travel to an all-new destination: Space. 🪐 Introducing WestJet-X. #WestJetX



Book your seats today at https://t.co/SQR6M1BtFK pic.twitter.com/8sqE3jKuQg — WestJet (@WestJet) April 1, 2022

Troubled Monk - Troubled Milk

Introducing: Troubled Milk 🥛

2% Partly skimmed milk, locally made to taste DAIRY GOOD 🐄

Where do you get Craft Milk? From a Craft Cow.#CraftBeveragesWorthSharing pic.twitter.com/OVpNvejsB1 — Troubled Monk (@TroubledMonk) April 1, 2022

Lego - Smart Bricks

Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon... pic.twitter.com/enRuvdGYjP — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2021

Canadian Space Agency - Merch

What if we launch a new line of products available today only?



Any recommendations for more items? We know how creative you are! 😉 pic.twitter.com/cbxdDhA2lL — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) April 1, 2022

7/11 - Mini Gulp

Meet Tiny Gulp. At just 0.7 ounces, it’s the perfect little sip for only 7 cents. Visit any 7-ELEVEn to meet the newest member of the Gulp Family today. pic.twitter.com/sVsVw0gi9O — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) April 1, 2022

Hellman’s - Butterfinger Mayo

When two become one. Introducing a new crispety crunchety twist to your favorite mayo. #ButterfingerxHellmanns 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HSoWK8JVEq — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) March 31, 2022

The Bay - Bae Days

Are you tired of the “wyd” and want the “how are you”?



Tap the 🔗 to download #BaeDays & meet your perfect match. 😉#TheBay https://t.co/sAvwmdgPY5 pic.twitter.com/pEq1x6BhBA — The Bay (@hudsonsbay) April 1, 2022

Little Tikes - My First Cubicle

Introducing Little Tikes My First Cubicle! It's the perfect place to work on ABC reports, binge your favorite show, or have a water cooler chat! My First Cubicle is the ideal way to prepare young ones for the corporate world. 📌📈🖇



Order Now: https://t.co/WzcrlXWCi3 pic.twitter.com/KVo9Zib3oF — Little Tikes (@LittleTikes) April 1, 2022

Oh and this one definitely isn’t a prank, just a good ol’ Announcement from Nic Cage.



Cmon.



Click it.