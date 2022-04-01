WATCH: The Best of April Fools 2022
There are a LOT of April Fools Pranks for you to sift through online today, but here are the best ones we’ve seen. Have a good one that we missed? Let us know!
Tim Hortons - Double Double Dryer Sheets
Introducing Tims' all-new line of Double Double Coffee scented dryer sheets! Throw one in the dryer on a 20-minute cycle (for maximum freshness), and you’ll be smelling so good, people will do a double double take. ☕ pic.twitter.com/G1R6vMaYpu— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) April 1, 2022
Westjet - WestJetX
We’re taking our commitment to affordable travel to an all-new destination: Space. 🪐 Introducing WestJet-X. #WestJetX— WestJet (@WestJet) April 1, 2022
Book your seats today at https://t.co/SQR6M1BtFK pic.twitter.com/8sqE3jKuQg
Troubled Monk - Troubled Milk
Introducing: Troubled Milk 🥛— Troubled Monk (@TroubledMonk) April 1, 2022
2% Partly skimmed milk, locally made to taste DAIRY GOOD 🐄
Where do you get Craft Milk? From a Craft Cow.#CraftBeveragesWorthSharing pic.twitter.com/OVpNvejsB1
Lego - Smart Bricks
Never step on a LEGO brick again! SmartBricks, coming soon... pic.twitter.com/enRuvdGYjP— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2021
Canadian Space Agency - Merch
What if we launch a new line of products available today only?— Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) April 1, 2022
Any recommendations for more items? We know how creative you are! 😉 pic.twitter.com/cbxdDhA2lL
7/11 - Mini Gulp
Meet Tiny Gulp. At just 0.7 ounces, it’s the perfect little sip for only 7 cents. Visit any 7-ELEVEn to meet the newest member of the Gulp Family today. pic.twitter.com/sVsVw0gi9O— 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) April 1, 2022
Hellman’s - Butterfinger Mayo
When two become one. Introducing a new crispety crunchety twist to your favorite mayo. #ButterfingerxHellmanns 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HSoWK8JVEq— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) March 31, 2022
The Bay - Bae Days
Are you tired of the “wyd” and want the “how are you”?— The Bay (@hudsonsbay) April 1, 2022
Tap the 🔗 to download #BaeDays & meet your perfect match. 😉#TheBay https://t.co/sAvwmdgPY5 pic.twitter.com/pEq1x6BhBA
Little Tikes - My First Cubicle
Introducing Little Tikes My First Cubicle! It's the perfect place to work on ABC reports, binge your favorite show, or have a water cooler chat! My First Cubicle is the ideal way to prepare young ones for the corporate world. 📌📈🖇— Little Tikes (@LittleTikes) April 1, 2022
Order Now: https://t.co/WzcrlXWCi3 pic.twitter.com/KVo9Zib3oF