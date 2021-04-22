iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

WATCH: The Conjuring 3 gets trailer and title The Devil Made Me Do It

Warner Bros. Pictures

True horror returns. Based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren. #TheConjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It, in theaters and HBO Max June 4. 

Hopefully this means you will get to see it on Crave here in Canada. PS: All the sudden I don't want a water bed no more... 

If you liked the first 2 Conjuring movies this should be a hoot! 

Contests