WATCH: The Haunted Hike kicks off tonight and runs through out October

If you want to get in the spirit of the Spooky Season consider heading east of the city to Vegreville. They’ve got a super freaky haunted house to check out called the Haunted Hike. There’s 18 different rooms with actors to wander through.

I’m scared already just watching that. The Haunted Hike is open all October Friday to Sunday from 6pm-11pm. Tickets are $15 but they also have a Kids Time for The Haunted Hike not so scary hours from 2-5pm on Saturday and Sunday for $5 entry.

The Haunted Hike is located at 5228 52nd avenue in Vegreville. Get tickets and details here!

Happy Spooky Season!

- Katie Stanners