Watch: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer - New James Gunn Directed Film
Okay if you’re confused like how I was about seeing this new Suicide Squad trailer with the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and wondering is this a whole new thing? Don't worry, I’ll try and explain to the BEST of my abilities….
The first screen adaptation of DC’s Suicide Squad was brought to us in 2016, with David Ayer as the director. Although I thought they nailed the casting for all these wildly weird characters, the movie wasn’t exactly loved by DC fans.
NOW, we’re seeing basically a whole new interpretation of this other universe of ‘The Suicide Squad’ - 5 years later from director & Guardians of The Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Obviously some characters and the same actors are returning for this film, AKA - Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, take a look below! - @mariah.mae