WATCH: 'Thor Love & Thunder' Teaser Trailer Mariah VIA: youtube / marvel I am VERY about this, wow can't wait to see this in theaters! - @mariah.mae Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Performing Music of 'Harry Potter' I'll take two tickets now please Pedal Tours Are Coming Back! Urban Pedal Tours is set to kick off their 2022 season on April 21st! Watch: New Documentary on the Toxic Culture of Abercrombie & Fitch Wow - this store was legendary when I was teen, I always felt intimidated walking in there, and now I know why WATCH: The Best of April Fools 2022 A collection of some of the best fake news of the day! WATCH: Fans Chant 5 Year Olds Name in Oilers Post Game Interview Need something to pull at your heart strings? Edmonton Shoppers Left Confused - Value Village Selling Empty Wine Bottle for 4 Dollars The comments on this reddit post are hilarious You Can Go Ghost Hunting in Fort Edmonton Park! Get Spooky Every Sunday & Wednesday until April 27th! WATCH: Brave Dachshund Pup Saves Man from Moose Attack I love how casual this guy just walked out to his truck, didn't even notice the moose Speeders Edmonton Announces New Entertainment Zone Complete with Bar & Restaurant I'm already planning my 27th birthday party there, this sounds incredible