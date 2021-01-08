Watch: TikTok Trend Will Change the Way You Make a Wrap Forever

I’m not sure about you but I make wraps A LOT for lunches - they’re a little more convenient then sandwiches in my mind! BUT nothing in the wrap lunch game compares to this news technique that’s popping up on TikTok.

Forget rolling a wrap and panini pressing it, welcome to the new shape of wraps, quarters work better! Take a look below!

​That's a wrap! ​

- @mariah.mae