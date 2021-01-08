iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-4°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Watch: TikTok Trend Will Change the Way You Make a Wrap Forever

VIA : simplefood4you / tiktok

 

 I’m not sure about you but I make wraps A LOT for lunches - they’re a little more convenient then sandwiches in my mind! BUT nothing in the wrap lunch game compares to this news technique that’s popping up on TikTok.

 

Forget rolling a wrap and panini pressing it, welcome to the new shape of wraps, quarters work better! Take a look below!

​That's a wrap! ​

 - @mariah.mae 

@simplefood4you

Had to try this🤩#t#ortillatrend#t#rend#t#iktoktrend#t#rending#r#ecipe#c#ooking#f#oodie#f#oodtiktok#m#at#f#ood#f#ördig#fördigsverige#f#yp

♬ Baby Work It - Your Favourite Garçon

 

 

 

Contests