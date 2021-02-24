Watch: Today Marks the 1 Year Anniversary of Kobe & Gianna Bryant's Memorial

One year ago today, sports fans throughout North America, and honestly anyone who was able to live out the ‘Kobe’ nostalgia era - were all watching together mourning Kobe & Gianna Bryant.

Bizarrely enough, Kobe Byrants memorial was one of the last ‘pre-mask’ large public gatherings the US saw before the pandemic. Take a look below at his wife - Vanessa Bryant's memorial speech, and others whose lives Kobe’s & Gianna’s touched.

- @mariah.mae