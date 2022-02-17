Watch: Tom Hanks looks Unrecognizable in New ‘Elvis’ Biopic Trailer
Director Baz Luhrmann is bringing you one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, the new biopic about the life of Elvis Presley. Luhrmann has previously directed box office hits like The Great Gatsby & Moulin Rouge!.
Tom Hanks is cast as an unrecognizable version of himself, as he portrays Elvis’s manager, a man by the name of Tom Parker. Elvis is played by Austin Butler, so far from what I’ve seen of this trailer, he embodies Elvis! Take a look. - @mariah.mae