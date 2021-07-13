WATCH: Tour of a nearly $16 million dollar Canada mansion

Can you picture yourself living here? Ocean views too! That is something we for sure don't get in Edmonton. How about a giant game of chess for some reason too! I cannot even dream about living in a home like this (unless I was Duncan Keith.) The mansion is located in West Vancouver and the YouTube channel Propertygrams does an excellent job taking you through each space of the home. The video says the home clocks in at around $15,800,000 dollars...Too much? Were there things you liked or didn't like? Let me know! Watch the video below.