WATCH: Ty talks mental health with Sojourn Psychology

Ty Jordan joined Tara Boothby of Sojourn Psychology to talk mental health, his start in radio, and more.

What is Sojourn Psychology?

Just this past year we changed our name from Sojourn Wellness Group to Sojourn Psychology. We have been providing psychological care to the people of Sherwood Park and Edmonton Area for almost 15 years. For us it feels like a time to update our presence and celebrate our longstanding commitment to our community.

We are a large team of Psychologists with a very supportive intake team, and we all work closely together. Many of our team have been working together for over 10 years, others for at least 5 years. Needless to say, our therapists and intake know and trust each other, we work well together and consult.