WATCH: Ukrainian Girl Sings 'Let it Go' in Bomb Shelter

https://fb.watch/bKZcBuTxjp/

Despite the circumstances, this young Ukrainian girl is still singing hoping to put a smile on people's faces!

Her voice just melts my heart as she sings Frozen's 'Let It Go' in Ukrainian for all the people in the bomb shelter

Take a listen! - @caitlynlepp

 

