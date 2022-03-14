WATCH: Ukrainian Girl Sings 'Let it Go' in Bomb Shelter Caitlyn Facebook: The Independent Despite the circumstances, this young Ukrainian girl is still singing hoping to put a smile on people's faces! Her voice just melts my heart as she sings Frozen's 'Let It Go' in Ukrainian for all the people in the bomb shelter Take a listen! - @caitlynlepp WATCH: Ryan Reynolds & Mark Ruffalo Agree Give Daylights Savings Sucks Watch for the Hollywood legend Christopher Lloyd in this video too WATCH: People in Russia line up to get McDonalds before it closes! All this to score that last Big Mac Edmonton Oil Kings to Host April 9th as ‘Pride Day’ with Celebratory Game Your Edmonton Oil Kings will be showcasing inclusivity and love within the hockey community on April 9th Swedish Hockey Fans Hold Up ‘Go F**K Yourself Putin’ Signs in Support of Ukraine I love this First Canadian in 2 Years Appeared on 'Jeopardy' Last Night! I grew up watching this show with my grandpa and it’s super cool to see that Canadians are getting their chance to shine on this show again! Pink Gorilla Pizzeria auctioning a year of dining - proceeds to support Ukraine The entire dollar amount of the highest bid for the package will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation Edmonton’s Famous ‘Confetti Sweets’ Selling Cookies in Support of Ukraine Support YEG local, eat a tasty cookie & help those who are suffering in Ukraine WATCH: Lauren Kyle designed $3,895,000 luxury mansion in Edmonton Lauren Kyle of Kyle & Co. Design Studio takes you on a tour of a luxury mansion here in Edmonton, Alberta. If your man doesn't know who this is, just tell him she's dating McDavid. Indigenous Albertans Showing a Century of Ties & Unity to Ukrainian Canadians This is incredibly impactful learning about the strength between these two communities. My heart feels warm, seeing two cultures who have faced many different periods of oppression and adversity, constantly showing support for one another. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests 104.9 Virgin Radio's Pay Your Bills Win Your Way In To Imagine Dragons! Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits