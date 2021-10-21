WATCH: Uncharted gets first trailer | Tom Holland

Fortune favors the bold. Watch the official trailer for #UnchartedMovie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.