WATCH: Vancouver Woman shares her encounter of being followed

https://www.facebook.com/jamie.coutts3

This is truly terrifying. Jamie Couttes posted to social media about being followed for 40 minutes in downtown Vancouver. She takes videos of him following behind her and eventually joins a group of people at a skatepark saying this man is following me can I please stay here. And then he even hangs around and doesn’t leave for awhile!!

 

 

 

So scary! The fact that this happens so often is what is truly disturbing. Vancouver police have opened an investigation.

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

