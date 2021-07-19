iHeartRadio

WATCH: Video shows how wildfire smoke affects your health

UNSPLASH @averey | https://unsplash.com/@averey

It is ALL OVER ALBERTA RIGHT NOW... wildfire smoke can reach the deepest recesses of your lung tissues and set off inflammation.

This video breaks down the what happens when Inhaling wildfire smoke: throat irritation, wheezing, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, congestion, chest discomfort, eye irritation, and shortness/tightness of inhalation and exhalation. Also why children need to be protected. 

