WATCH: Viral Spaghetti ‘hack’ making the internet angry

https://www.facebook.com/112673073946601/videos/276088210828074

Josh and Lisa post weird, funny, quirky videos to their facebook page daily with different food hacks but this one may have taken it too far.

The video shows Lisa pouring sauce, meatballs, noodles & parmesan cheese on to her white kitchen counter top and then mixing it all up to serve. The Video has over 24 Million views and counting.  

 

 

I’m sure a bowl would suffice no? Too messy for me but I think the thing that angers me the most is how she just straight up uses Prego sauce… like at least soup your sauce up a bit… no?

When we can have dinner parties… will this be what you serve up?

 

- Katie Stanners

