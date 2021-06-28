WATCH: WEM to get North America's largest virtual reality attraction Ty Jordan YouTube: Best Edmonton Mall - Give them a subscribe on YouTube they make really great stuff! It is coming this Summer too, and seems to have lots in store! This is so cool! Word to the wise though don't get lost in the sauce with VR... I once badly bruised my knee playing VR. Best Edmonton Mall did a fantastic job showcasing the coming attraction that looks to be opening come August 2021. You can skip to 1:44 in the video below to get right to Virtual Land. Run for Reconciliation on Canada Day in St. Albert If you have no plans on July 1st consider joining me in St. Albert at the Run for Reconciliation at Lions Park to honor, acknowledge and pay respects to the Indigenous children of residential schools. Oblivious Fan Causes Huge Tour De France Bike Pileup with Sign Could you imagine being the person with the cardboard sign? The secondhand embarrassment is palpable. Here are Spots in Edmonton that need H2O Donations Edmonton is coming through for the community! Contests Virgin Radio's $25,000 Summer Side Hustle Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! Win Movies for a Year With Landmark Cinemas!