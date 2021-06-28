iHeartRadio

WATCH: WEM to get North America's largest virtual reality attraction

YouTube: Best Edmonton Mall

It is coming this Summer too, and seems to have lots in store! This is so cool! Word to the wise though don't get lost in the sauce with VR... I once badly bruised my knee playing VR.

Best Edmonton Mall did a fantastic job showcasing the coming attraction that looks to be opening come August 2021. You can skip to 1:44 in the video below to get right to Virtual Land. 

