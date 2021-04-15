iHeartRadio

WATCH: What Patio Season is like in Canada

https://www.tiktok.com/@thecanadianbrewhouse/

I thought this was pretty funny! I came across this video on TikTok this week from the Canadian Brewhouse and it ended up being at their St. Albert location when I was creeping the comments so I thought I would share. It's a very Canadian video.  

 

@thecanadianbrewhouse

Canadians are built different. ##patioseason ##canada ##canadians ##canadian ##ourhouseisyourhouse

♬ original sound - CBH

Must have happened last Saturday during our freak snow storm. Love it.

- Katie Stanners

