WATCH: What Patio Season is like in Canada
I thought this was pretty funny! I came across this video on TikTok this week from the Canadian Brewhouse and it ended up being at their St. Albert location when I was creeping the comments so I thought I would share. It's a very Canadian video.
@thecanadianbrewhouse
Canadians are built different.
Must have happened last Saturday during our freak snow storm. Love it.